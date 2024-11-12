Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 17,428 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,866,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $385,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 37,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $185.71 and a one year high of $225.32. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.