Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

Insider Activity

RUN opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $181,261.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $181,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,711.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,840 shares of company stock worth $2,755,487. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 385.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.