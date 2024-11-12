Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.3 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 1.7 %
STBFY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 51,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,365. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
