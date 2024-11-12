Superior Group of Companies Announces Quarterly Results and Investor Presentation

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) revealed its financial standing for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, through a press release. The company’s results of operations were detailed in the announcement, providing insights into its recent performance.
Additionally, as part of its disclosure obligations, Superior Group of Companies shared an investor presentation on its website. This presentation, dated November 6, 2024, offers a comprehensive overview of the company’s current position and strategic initiatives.
In this regulatory filing, Superior Group of Companies also included Exhibit 104, which comprises the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document. This ensures the accessibility and accuracy of financial information for stakeholders.
Michael Koempel, the Chief Financial Officer of Superior Group of Companies, signed the Form 8-K on behalf of the registrant as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was officially signed and submitted on November 6, 2024, in compliance with regulatory standards.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.
