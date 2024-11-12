S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in October

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

S&W Seed Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 3,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 37.10% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

