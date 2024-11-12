Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.09 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.91 ($0.06). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 4.58 ($0.06), with a volume of 473,712 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -152.67 and a beta of -2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

