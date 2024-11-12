Systelligence LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,409,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,982,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 242,783 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,147,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XSMO opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.