Systelligence LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VFMO opened at $176.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

