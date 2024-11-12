Systelligence LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Systelligence LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFQY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFQY opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.62.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

