Systelligence LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Systelligence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

