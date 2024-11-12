T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Nestor Cano Sells 11,100 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $239.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,966,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,844,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

