T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 9051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 191,612 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,056,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,522,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

