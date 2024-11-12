Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 533.3% in October

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Taisei has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $11.38.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

