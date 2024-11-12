TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$219,425.56 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Colin Lindley sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.70, for a total value of C$219,425.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at C$47,883.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.83. 349,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Joseph raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.15.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

