TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,953,000 after purchasing an additional 228,661 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,914,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after buying an additional 186,857 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.