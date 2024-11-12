TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of CF traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The firm has a market cap of C$966.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.50 and a 1-year high of C$10.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.60 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

