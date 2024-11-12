TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.75 to C$55.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.91.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$44.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.92 and a 12 month high of C$56.71. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.59, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.06.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.