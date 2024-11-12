TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

