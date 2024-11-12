TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the October 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 78,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,325. TDK has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. TDK had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

