Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Tapestry FY2026 Earnings

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 611.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 54,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $54,055,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 174.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

