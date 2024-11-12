TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.440 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 875,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $476.46 million, a PE ratio of -83.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

