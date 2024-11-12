Tempus AI Signs Agreement to Acquire Ambry Genetics in a $375 Million Deal**

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) recently announced the signing of a Securities Purchase Agreement on November 4, 2024, with REALM IDx, Inc. and Konica Minolta, Inc. The agreement entails the acquisition of all outstanding shares of capital stock of Ambry Genetics Corporation, a prominent genetic testing company, for a total consideration of $375.0 million in cash along with the issuance of 4,843,136 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock.

As part of the transaction terms, certain shares issued will be subject to a lock-up agreement for one year after the completion of the acquisition. Additionally, $5.0 million of the cash consideration will be held in an escrow account to cater to any post-closing purchase price adjustments.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval required by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. The Company is expected to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the shares issued as part of the acquisition consideration.

Moreover, the Company secured debt financing commitments in connection with the acquisition. Ares Capital Corporation committed to provide a $100.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility and additional term loans amounting to $200.0 million. These funds are intended to cover the cash consideration of the acquisition along with related fees and expenses.

The closing of the acquisition, anticipated in the first quarter of 2025, is subject to various specified conditions. In case the acquisition is not completed by May 4, 2025, certain termination rights are built into the agreement for both parties involved.

The company included forward-looking statements in the filing, emphasizing the substantial risks and uncertainties inherent in such transactions. These statements are based on current expectations and projections, subject to various conditions and other factors. The Company has pledged to update these statements as necessary to reflect new information or unanticipated events.

The Securities Purchase Agreement, along with further details on the acquisition and financing commitments, can be found in the complete filing available for review.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

