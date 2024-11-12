The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

