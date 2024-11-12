The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile
