The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.240- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.400- EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

CI stock opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

