The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 2.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $152,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after buying an additional 278,796 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,608,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,264,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 253,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after buying an additional 120,325 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,463. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

