The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 752.9% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. 711,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,319. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

