The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

EEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

