The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,803.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 296,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 352.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial cut The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEO

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.