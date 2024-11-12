The Goldman Sachs Group Increases AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $15.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

AVPT has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 604,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.74 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,440,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,818,928.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,724,500. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth $116,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 44.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

