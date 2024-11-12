The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 4465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

