The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.2% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.81.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.24 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

