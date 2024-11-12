The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.81.

NYSE HD opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.24 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

