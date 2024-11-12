The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock. Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Intelligent Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors owned 56.78% of Intelligent Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

REAI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th.

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

