Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 350.5% in October

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 350.5% from the October 15th total of 53,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 249,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,947. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

