TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 306.5% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,804. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.27.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.