Tony Pitt Acquires 72,547 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 72,547 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$45,704.61 ($30,068.82).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 31st, Tony Pitt bought 338,545 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$213,283.35 ($140,317.99).
  • On Friday, October 18th, Tony Pitt acquired 35,706 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,423.37 ($14,752.22).
  • On Monday, October 21st, Tony Pitt acquired 68,165 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$42,739.46 ($28,118.06).
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt purchased 63,031 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$39,709.53 ($26,124.69).
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Pitt bought 135,834 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$85,847.09 ($56,478.35).
  • On Monday, September 30th, Tony Pitt acquired 268,701 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$169,819.03 ($111,723.05).
  • On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt purchased 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$56,578.41 ($37,222.64).
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Tony Pitt bought 250,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$162,500.00 ($106,907.89).
  • On Friday, September 20th, Tony Pitt acquired 69,233 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$44,309.12 ($29,150.74).
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Tony Pitt bought 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$460,746.18 ($303,122.49).

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

