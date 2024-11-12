Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 193,251 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,251 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 7.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $63,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
