Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,405,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $147.06 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.26.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

