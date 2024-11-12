Total Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $202.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.