Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -29.15%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $182,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,934. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,585 shares of company stock valued at $289,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

