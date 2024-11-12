Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.