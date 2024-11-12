Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $254,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

TIP stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.19 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

