Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $328,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

