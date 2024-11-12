Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 105.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

