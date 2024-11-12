UBS Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $300.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $213.87 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $113.92 and a one year high of $237.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after buying an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,022,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after buying an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

