uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the October 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of UCL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 12,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

