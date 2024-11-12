United States Antimony Corporation Announces Upcoming WebcastOn November 7, 2024, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) notified shareholders and the public of an upcoming webcast. The company, also known as USAC, released a press statement

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States Antimony’s 8K filing here.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

