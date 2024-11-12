V2 Financial group LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

V2 Financial group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 567.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE SPR opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

