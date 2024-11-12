Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

