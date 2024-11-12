Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $462,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $622.33. The company had a trading volume of 124,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $441.29 and a 1-year high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

